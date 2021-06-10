Man, 36, arrested after allegedly taking upskirt video of woman at Compass One

A 36-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday (June 9) for allegedly filming an upskirt video of a woman at Compass One.

A passer-by, Bryan Lim, wrote in a viral Facebook post on Monday evening he had witnessed the man taking an upskirt video of a woman on the escalator travelling from basement one to level one.

Before taking the upskirt video, Lim said that the suspect looked around to make sure nobody was seeing what he was about to do. Little did he know that someone was watching.

PLEASE READ!! Compass one, 7th June 2021, 4:49PM Witnessed an upskirt incident as I was on the escalator near CoCoCane... Posted by Bryan Lim on Monday, June 7, 2021

"He was using his front camera to film the lady and I saw the footage on his screen," Lim said.

Lim then decided to take a video of his own, confronting the man and calling him out for his actions.

"Hey, why did you film the girl?" Lim asked as the accused shielded his face and walked away from him.

According to Lim, the suspect took off running towards Sengkang Bus Interchange thereafter.

The nine-second-long clip showing the confrontation has since gotten over 72,000 views and 1,300 shares on Facebook.

The police told AsiaOne they were alerted to the incident at the shopping mall on Monday at 4.49pm.

Investigations into a case of voyeurism are ongoing.

