Man, 36, to be charged for allegedly molesting and harassing female cabin crew member on flight

A 36-year-old Indian national will be charged in court on Tuesday (March 17) for allegedly molesting and harassing a female cabin crew member on board a flight.

In a statement on Monday, police said they were alerted to the incident at 4.27pm on Feb 9.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the incident occurred when the cabin crew member was serving the man near his seat, during which he allegedly touched her inappropriately.

The crew member immediately warned him to stop and proceeded to the galley to prepare for landing.

But the man followed her to the galley, where he allegedly continued harassing her by moving closer and cornering her in the confined space, said the police.

She shouted at him and left the galley, but he allegedly continued following her to the aisle and only returned to his seat after she reported the matter to her supervisor.

Upon arrival at Changi Airport, officers from the Airport Police Division conducted follow-up investigations and arrested him.

He will be charged for using criminal force with intent to outrage modesty. The offence carries a jail term of up to three years, a fine, caning, or any combination of such punishments.

He will also be charged with intentionally causing harassment, which carries a jail term of up to six months, a fine of up to $5,000, or both.

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com