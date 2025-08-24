Man, 38, charged with housebreaking and theft at Orchard Rendezvous Hotel after guests reported missing wallet, phones

A 38-year-old man was charged in court on Saturday (Aug 23) for his suspected involvement in two cases of housebreaking and theft at an Orchard Rendezvous Hotel room.

In a news release issued on Friday, the police stated that they had received two such reports between Aug 19 and Aug 21.

On Aug 19, a victim reported that his handphone was missing from his hotel room along Tanglin Road. On Aug 21, another victim similarly reported that his handphone and wallet were missing from his hotel room.

Through ground enquiries and with the aid of CCTV footage, officers from Tanglin Police Division were able to identify the man and arrested him on Aug 21 — the same day the second victim made the report.

The handphone and wallet belonging to the second victim were recovered from the suspect.

The man will be charged in court with the offence of housebreaking and theft, punishable under Section 451 of the Penal Code 1871.

If convicted of housebreaking and theft, the offender may face up to 10 years' imprisonment and a fine.

[[nid:721160]]

eriko.lim@asiaone.com