Man, 40, arrested after fight involving chopper at Yishun

Some residents in Yishun were awoken by shouts in their estate in the wee hours of April 10.

Two men aged 40 and 36 were in a fight where one of them was injured by a chopper, a witness told Stomp.

"There were two men shouting at each other. My son went over to the lift lobby and saw both men struggling with a chopper in the lift.

"One of the men later leaned against my car and left bloodstains on the boot."

The police said they were alerted to the fight at Block 722 Yishun Street 71 at 2.59am.

Both men were taken to hospital, and the 40-year-old was subsequently arrested for voluntarily causing hurt by a dangerous weapon.

Photos supplied to Stomp showed paramedics attending to a man who was laying on the ground, as well as bloodstains on the floor of the lift and the boot of a car.

Police investigations are underway.

PHOTO: Stomp

