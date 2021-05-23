Man, 40, arrested after he was filmed assaulting fellow commuter on MRT

The police arrested a 40-year-old man on Sunday (May 23) after they were alerted to a case of assault on board a train along the Downtown Line, in the vicinity of Little India MRT station.

He was seen punching, kicking, and stomping on a fellow commuter, who was lying on the floor of the train in a video clip circulating on social media the same afternoon.

According to the police, the suspect and a 24-year-old man had a dispute while they were on the train that morning. It then escalated into the alleged assault.

TransCom officers were sent to the scene to render assistance, the police said, but the people involved in the incident were no longer there.

The suspect was subsequently identified and arrested on the same day for the offence of public nuisance. He will also be investigated for voluntarily causing hurt.

Members of the public who see an assault taking place should call 999 for help, the police added, and share videos of such incidents with them instead of circulating the footage on social media.

Investigations are ongoing.

