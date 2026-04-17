Over 1,300 packets hidden: Man, 40, arrested at Woodlands Checkpoint over duty-unpaid cigarettes in car

A Singaporean man was arrested after attempting to smuggle duty-unpaid cigarettes into the country at Woodlands Checkpoint on April 2.

The 40-year-old man had attempted to smuggle the cigarettes in a Singapore-registered rental car, according to a Facebook post by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on Friday (April 17).

ICA officers directed the vehicle for enhanced checks based on information received from ICA's Integrated Targeting Centre (ITC).

The ITC operates 24/7 and leverages data analytics to conduct pre-arrival risk assessment of travellers, conveyances and cargo.

Officers subsequently found more than 1,300 packets and 217 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes concealed within the door panels and the boot of the vehicle.

The 40-year-old male driver was arrested in connection with the case and, along with the exhibits, referred to Singapore Customs for further investigations.

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esther.lam@asiaone.com

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