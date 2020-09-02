Man, 41, arrested for allegedly stealing a private bus

A 41-year-old man was arrested yesterday (Sept 1) for allegedly stealing a private bus, the police said in a press release today.

The police were first notified on Aug 28 after the victim noticed his bus was missing from where it was parked in a carpark along Woodlands road.

Officers from Woodlands Police Division and Jurong Police Division established the identity of the suspect through ground enquiries, with the aid of images from police and CCTV cameras.

Following his arrest, the man will be charged in court tomorrow with the offence of theft of motor vehicle.

If found guilty, he will face a jail term of up to seven years and a fine.

The police reminded the public to park their vehicles in well-lit areas, as well as install an anti-theft alarm system to deter vehicle-related crimes from happening.

Vehicle owners are also advised to remove the ignition key and lock their vehicles whenever they are left unattended.

