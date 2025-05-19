Man, 43, found dead in Little India alley, no foul play suspected

A 43-year-old man was found dead along a Little India alley last Saturday (May 17) morning.

Based on preliminary investigations, no foul play is suspected, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said.

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the police said they were alerted to a case of unnatural death along 1 Hindoo Road at around 8.10am that day.

When reporters arrived at the scene, SPF had cordoned off the back alley and several officers were seen, Shin Min Daily News reported.

A police blue tent had also been placed over the body next to a power station.

A 31-year-old operator of an Indian restaurant nearby, who only wanted to be known as Satish, said he saw the man lying on the ground before the police blocked off the area.

The man had no visible injuries on his body, except for some swelling on his face.

Speaking with Shin Min, Satish recalled that there was no blood at the scene — only a wallet and lighter next to the body.

Police investigations are ongoing.

eriko.lim@asiaone.com