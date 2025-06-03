Man, 44, to be charged for murder of 79-year-old woman in Sengkang

A 44-year-old man was arrested for murder on Sunday (June 1) after a 79-year-old woman was found dead in a residential unit along Fernvale Road in Sengkang.

In a statement to the media on Monday night (June 2), the police said that they received a call for assistance at the unit at about 11.48am.

"Upon police's arrival, officers found the 79-year-old woman lying motionless inside the unit. She was subsequent pronounced dead by Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedics at the scene."

The police added that the man and the victim knew each other.

AsiaOne understands that the 44-year-old man called veteran undertaker Roland Tay from Direct Funeral Services at about 10.30am on Sunday to ask for a doctor to certify his mother's death and to handle the funeral.

Tay asked the accused how his mother died and was told that she had fallen.

On further probing, the accused said that there was bleeding.

"I told him that if there is blood he will have to call for the police or an ambulance.

"If the police says its okay, we (Direct Funeral Services) can continue to handle the funeral matters", said Tay.

Tay added that he called the accused at around 1.30pm after waiting for about three hours without any update and was told by the accused that the police was around and would call again, but never did.

"The police called me at around 2 or 3pm, and asked me if I received a call from the accused. They wanted to know what he said, whether he cried, and whether he sounded sad."

"I told them that it was like a normal conversation and he sounded normal," said Tay, a veteran with more than 50 years of experience in the funeral services industry.

The man will be charged in court on Tuesday morning (June 3). The offence of murder carries the death penalty.

Police investigations are ongoing.

