Man, 45, dies while resting in parked car at Haig Road after complaining of feeling unwell

A 45-year-old man was found unconscious in a car on Friday (Dec 27) morning, after he'd complained about feeling unwell. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident occurred at 10.35am at an open-air carpark next to Haig Road Market & Food Centre, reported Shin Min Daily News.

The man, identified as Justin He, was a fishmonger who worked at his parents' stall at the wet market. He had informed his parents that he wasn't feeling well that morning, after which they told him to take a rest in the car, Shin Min reported.

As their subsequent phone calls to him went unanswered, the couple went to look for him at the car, only to find him unconscious.

A fellow fishmonger, surnamed Bai, 65, told Shin Min that He used to be a taxi driver but had been working at his parents' stall since the pandemic.

The elderly couple, both in their 70s, have been fishmongers at the market for more than two decades, he said.

Bai also shared that He lived in Punggol and has two daughters.

He added: "We were good friends and would go fishing together.

"We had planned to go fishing in the open sea next year but now he's gone."

A fellow vendor who did not wish to be named told Shin Min that He had complained of chest pains two days before the incident but felt fine after resting.

In a statement to AsiaOne, police confirmed that they'd received a report of an unnatural death at 8 Haig Road.

They stated that a 45-year-old man was found lying motionless in a car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No foul play was suspected and police investigations are ongoing.

