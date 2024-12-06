Award Banner
Award Banner
singapore

Man, 46, found dead at foot of Jurong West block, no foul play suspected

Man, 46, found dead at foot of Jurong West block, no foul play suspected
The police were seen at Block 690 Jurong West after receiving a call for assistance earlier this morning.
PHOTO: AsiaOne reader Chua
PUBLISHED ONDecember 06, 2024 7:26 AMByDana Leong

A 46-year-old man was found dead at the foot of Blk 690 Jurong West Central 1 on Friday (Dec 6) morning.

An AsiaOne reader, who only wanted to be known as Chua, said that he spotted a crime scene investigation van and a police car at the scene at about 9.10am while he was rushing for an appointment.

In a picture provided by Chua, a covered body can be seen on the ground.

The 30-year-old added that there was no ambulance present at the scene. 

In response to queries from AsiaOne, the police said that they received a call for assistance at around 6.45am at Blk 690 Jurong West Central 1.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedic.

No foul play is suspected based on preliminary investigations by the police.

Investigations are ongoing.

[[nid:712042]]

dana.leong@asiaone.com

deathSCDF (Singapore Civil Defence Force)Singapore Police ForceHDB
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.