Man, 46, found dead at foot of Jurong West block, no foul play suspected

A 46-year-old man was found dead at the foot of Blk 690 Jurong West Central 1 on Friday (Dec 6) morning.

An AsiaOne reader, who only wanted to be known as Chua, said that he spotted a crime scene investigation van and a police car at the scene at about 9.10am while he was rushing for an appointment.

In a picture provided by Chua, a covered body can be seen on the ground.

The 30-year-old added that there was no ambulance present at the scene.

In response to queries from AsiaOne, the police said that they received a call for assistance at around 6.45am at Blk 690 Jurong West Central 1.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedic.

No foul play is suspected based on preliminary investigations by the police.

Investigations are ongoing.

