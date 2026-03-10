Man, 48, to be charged with murder of 70-year-old man in Geylang

A man will be charged in court on Tuesday (March 10) with the murder of an elderly man in Geylang on Monday.

The 48-year-old suspect faces the death penalty if convicted of killing the 70-year-old victim.

In a statement on Tuesday, the police said they were alerted to a fight along Lorong 16 Geylang at about 8.15am on Monday.

The victim found injured at the scene and sent unconscious to hospital, where he died.

Meanwhile, the suspect was arrested at the scene and taken conscious to hospital.

Preliminary investigations show that the duo knew each other, said the police.

The victim was reported to have been the suspect's former employer and was stabbed in the chest during the fight.

[[nid:731129]]

dana.leong@asiaone.com