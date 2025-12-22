Man, 48, taken to hospital after scuffle at Choa Chu Kang food court

A fight at a food court in Choa Chu Kang on Friday (Dec 19) night resulted in a man being taken to hospital.

Videos of the incident circulating online show two men exchanging blows surrounded by diners at Kopitiam Corner at Sunshine Place, located at 475 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 3.

In response to queries from AsiaOne, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force said they received calls for help at around 8.10pm.

A 48-year-old man was taken conscious to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

A video of the incident on Reddit show the two men, one in a black tank top and the other in a red T-shirt, scuffling.

At one point, the man in the tank top can be seen losing his balance and falling down after being pushed by the man in the T-shirt.

Towards the end of the video, two other men can be seen trying to stop the altercation, while some diners moved away from the scene to avoid the chaos.

According to Stomp, a reader who filmed the scene said the incident occurred because the men involved had "too much to drink."

Police investigations are ongoing.

