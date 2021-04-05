Man, 49, charged with murder after allegedly stabbing roommate in Bedok Reservoir flat

A 49-year-old man was charged with murder on Monday (April 5) for allegedly stabbing and killing his roommate.

The accused, Naing Lin, who is of the same age as the victim, is said to have stabbed him last Saturday (April 3) in a flat located along Bedok Reservoir Road.

There is no new information on the murder weapon, The Straits Times reported. Both men are reportedly from Myanmar, and have been working in Singapore for some time, according to Shin Min Daily News.

The police said on April 3 that they were alerted to the incident at around 10.15am.

A 55-year-old resident told the Chinese daily that the unit was sealed off at around noon that day, adding, "There were about six police officers along the corridor. They did not disclose what happened and told me only to leave quickly."

Meanwhile, a domestic helper who stays in a neighbouring unit, said she had heard two men quarrelling in the flat the night before the incident happened. "Stop it! I'm already angry," one of the men shouted.

Naing Lin is remanded at the Central Police Division and his case has been adjourned to April 12.

If found guilty of murder, he will face the death penalty.

