Man, 51, charged for failing to report change of residential address

A 51-year-old Singaporean was charged on Thursday (March 19) for failing to report a change of his residential address.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a statement that Low Gin Chean had sold his previous home in Toa Payoh in July 2024.

Between January and February 2025, he allegedly obtained loans from several licensed moneylenders using the address of the Toa Payoh unit.

Under the National Registration Act, all identity card holders are required to report a change of address within 28 days of moving into a new residence, whether it is located in or outside of Singapore.

If found guilty, Low can be fined up to $5,000 or jailed up to five years, or both.

ICA reminded Singapore citizens and permanent residents of their responsibility to update their residential addresses to ensure that they can be contacted.

The update will also facilitate their transactions with Government agencies.

Those who need to report a change of residential address can do so online.

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chingshijie@asiaone.com