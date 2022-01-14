Man, 53, arrested for allegedly punching NEA officers who asked him about being unvaccinated

SINGAPORE - A 53-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly punching two National Environment Agency (NEA) officers when they questioned him about being unvaccinated.

The police were alerted to a fight at Redhill Food Centre at about 8pm on Oct 23, 2021. Investigations showed the NEA officers were conducting checks at the food centre and found the man to be unvaccinated.

The man became agitated when he was questioned by the officers, and allegedly punched them, said the police on Thursday night (Jan 13).

He was subsequently arrested and will be charged in court on Friday (Jan 14) with two counts of voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from his duty.

The offence carries a jail term of up to seven years and a fine or caning.

He will also be charged for entering a food centre without having a cleared status, for which he can be fined up to $5,000 or jailed for up to six months.

Unvaccinated individuals have not been allowed to dine at hawker centres and coffee shops since Oct 13, 2021.

The police advised the public to take safe management measures seriously.

They added: "The police take a stern view of abusive behaviour against public servants or public service workers who are carrying out their public duties, as well as of irresponsible behaviour relating to the flouting of safe distancing measures."

