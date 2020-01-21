Man, 55, jailed for molesting woman on MRT train with his exposed genitals

Illustration photo.
PHOTO: The Straits Times
Cara Wong
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - It was the peak-hour travel time on a Monday and the MRT train was likely crowded, but it did not stop Mohamad Rasid Mohamad Sani from molesting a woman with his exposed genitals.

The technical support officer stood close to a 31-year-old woman, pulled his underwear down and exposed himself through the zipper of his pants, before rubbing his member against the victim.

The 55-year-old was on Tuesday (Jan 21) sentenced to five months' jail after earlier pleading guilty to one count of molestation.

The incident happened on May 13 last year at about 8.17am.

Court documents showed that Mohamad Rasid became "sexually aroused" when his groin made contact with the victim, who was standing in front of him in an MRT train heading towards Dhoby Ghaut station.

He then exposed himself and molested her.

After about three to four seconds, the victim turned around and realised what was happening.

She immediately shouted at Mohamad Rasid and took a photograph of the suspect.

The incident was reported to the Dhoby Ghaut MRT control station and he was arrested on the same day.

In calling for Mohamad Rasid to be jailed for six months, Deputy Public Prosecutor Koh Mun Keong said the victim had suffered emotional and psychological trauma.

DPP Koh told the court that she would sometimes ask herself: "What have I done to deserve this? I was just going to work like everyone else. Why did this happen to me?"

In mitigation, defence counsel Harjeet Kaur said Mohamad Rasid had given an early plea of guilt and is unlikely to re-offend.

He is deeply embarrassed and angry with himself, said Ms Kaur, noting that a medical report prepared last November showed that Mohamad Rasid appeared to have cognitive impairment.

"He had not set out to outrage the modesty of or cause distress to the victim. Instead, his actions were carried out on the spur of the moment," said Ms Kaur.

However, DPP Koh said the medical report did not make clear the medical condition Mohamad Rasid suffered from.

Those found guilty of using criminal force on a person with the intent to outrage the person's modesty can be jailed for up to two years, or fined, or caned, or given any combination of the three.

Mohamad Rasid cannot be caned as he is above the age of 50.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

