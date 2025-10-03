Man, 60, found dead at Woodlands Bus Interchange

A 60-year-old man was found dead at Woodlands Bus Interchange on Friday (Oct 3).

Responding to AsiaOne’s queries, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at around 1.20pm that day.

The man was found lying motionless along the pavement, and was pronounced dead by a paramedic from the SCDF.

“Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play,” the police said.

Police investigations are ongoing.

