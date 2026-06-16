Man, 61, jumps out of ambulance and gets hit by vehicle on SLE; arrested for rash act

A 61-year-old man who was inside a private ambulance along the Selatar Expressway (SLE) jumped out and was hit by another vehicle on Monday (June 15) afternoon.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police and Singapore Civil Defence said they received a call for assistance at about 2.40pm along the SLE towards the Central Expressway after the Lentor Avenue exit.

The man was arrested for committing a rash act and taken conscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, the man allegedly jumped out while the ambulance was moving and ran on the road before being struck by a car.

The Straits Times reported, however, that the ambulance had stopped on the road shoulder when the man jumped out and he was hit by a bus.

Police investigations are ongoing.

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eriko.lim@asiaone.com