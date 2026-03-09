Singaporean man, 62, dies after being run over by truck in Batam traffic accident

A Singaporean man died after he fell off a motorcycle and was runover by a truck in Batam, Indonesia.

The accident occurred on March 4 at around 4.30pm near Top 100 Jodoh shopping centre, reported local media.

Videos of the incident shared online show a green truck stopped in the middle of a road with a motorcycle wedged under its front wheel. The truck's bumper also appears dented by the impact of the collision.

Around the accident site, onlookers are seen crouching to look under the truck and check on the trapped victims.

Two people were trapped under the truck, reported Batam News.

The deceased man, a 62-year-old Singaporean surnamed Cai (transliterated), had been a pillion rider on a ride-hailing motorcycle, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Cai was rescued by the police after the accident but died from his injuries, the newspaper reported.

Prior to his death, Cai had worked for a shipping company in Batam, reported Shin Min.

According to local media, the truck driver fled the scene after the collision and has yet to be apprehended by police.

