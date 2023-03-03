Man, 62, found dead at atrium of Cuppage Plaza

A 62-year-old man was found dead at the atrium of Cuppage Plaza last Saturday (Feb 25).

A video clip circulating on social media showed the man lying motionless on the ground with Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedics attending to the elderly man.

Another photo on Facebook showed a police tent placed over the body.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police said they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at 5 Koek Road at 6.30pm that day.

An SCDF paramedic pronounced the man dead on the scene.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play.

Police investigations are ongoing.

