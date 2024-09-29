Man, 67, found dead at home after coffee shop worker noticed he did not show up for breakfast

A 67-year-old man was found dead at his home at Block 2C, Upper Boon Keng Road in Kallang on Friday (Sept 27).

A hawker surnamed Wu (transliteration) told Shin Min Daily News that the man, identified as Wong Kee Pin by his tenants, did not appear for breakfast that morning and she had called him multiple times to no avail.

The 51-year-old noted that Wong worked as an administrator at the airport and would visit the coffee shop regularly, to drink coffee in the morning and alcohol in the evening.

She ran into a friend of his and went with him to check on Wong at around 8.05am. The pair could hear Wong's phone ringing from outside his flat and immediately called the police when it was not picked up, worried for his safety.

Wu said that Wong was lying in bed at that time.

A reporter from the Chinese daily arrived at the unit to police investigations at 1.30pm, and noted that the body was only taken away at 4pm.

Wong's tenants, 38-year-old Yeung (transliteration) and 24-year-old Hui (transliteration), told Shin Min that they had rented the flat with their mother for over a decade and had a good relationship with their live-in landlord.

They also said that the man, whom they believe to be born on June 15, 1957, rarely spoke about his family but had three sisters and one brother, of which one sister and the brother were already deceased.

They hoped Wong's sisters would see the news of his death and attend his funeral.

Police confirmed to the Chinese daily that they had received a report of an unconscious 67-year-old man and confirmed his death at the scene.

According to preliminary investigations, there is no foul play involved, though further investigations are ongoing.

