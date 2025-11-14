Man, 68, dies after alleged slashing at Marine Parade condo; suspect arrested

A man has died after he was allegedly slashed at Laguna Park condominium in Marine Parade on Thursday (Nov 13).

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Foce confirmed that a call for assistance was made at about 12.45pm at 5000C Marine Parade Road.

This is the address of a building in Laguna Park condominium.

Upon arrival, police officers found a 68-year-old injured man at scene.

He was taken in an unconscious state to Changi General hospital, where he subsequently died.

A 23-year-old man was arrested for the offence of voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons.

Two penknives were also seized as case exhibits.

A family on the 10th floor on the building told Stomp that they heard muffled shouting at around 2.45 pm, which lasted for about a minute.

A resident who wished to be known only as Mervin, said the shouting sounded different.

"Something was wrong—it was not normal," said the 44-year-old designer.

Mervin's wife, who wished to be known only as Micah, noted that the shouting was audible even with their windows and doors closed.

The couple, who have lived there for six years with their two children, ages five and nine, told Stomp that the estate is usually quiet and that they seldom hear any disputes among neighbours.

The incident is believed to have been triggered by "mean comments", reported Mustsharenews.

Police investigations are ongoing.

