Man, 69, found dead in lorry at Pioneer Mall car park, was on his way to work

A 69-year-old man was found dead in a lorry at a parking lot in Jurong West on Monday (Nov 3).

The elderly man was on his way to work when he died, reported Shin Min Daily News who spoke with his employer.

Several police cars were dispatched to the scene, and a blue tent was set up in front of a white lorry, according to the Chinese evening daily.

Officers remained there for over three hours, diverting traffic away from the scene and preventing passers-by from lingering.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said that it received an alert regarding an unnatural death at around 11.50am on Nov 3 from Block 638 Jurong West Street 61, which corresponds to the address of Pioneer Mall.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) stated that it also received a call for assistance and found the man lying motionless in his vehicle.

The man was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

No foul play is suspected based on preliminary investigations, said the police.

Police investigations are still ongoing.

