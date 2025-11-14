Man, 69, found dead in waters near Esplanade

A 69-year-old man was found dead in the waters near Esplanade on Thursday (Nov 13) morning .

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the police confirmed that a call for assistance was made where a body of a man was found floating in the waters along Queen Elizabeth Walk at about 9am.

The body was subsequently retrieved from the waters and was pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedic.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play.

Queen Elizabeth Walk is a promenade located at the Esplanade Park.

Police investigations are ongoing.

