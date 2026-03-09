Man, 70, dies after being stabbed in the chest by former employee in Geylang

An elderly man died after being attacked and stabbed in the chest during a fight in Geylang on Monday (March 9).

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police said they were alerted to a case of fighting along Lorong 16 Geylang at around 8.15am.

Photos circulating online show the crime scene cordoned off by the police, with large bloodstains and evidence markers on the ground.

Multiple police cars and police officers can also be seen in the pictures.

The police said that a 48-year-old man was arrested for causing grievous hurt with a dangerous weapon.

The suspect was sent conscious to hospital.

The victim, a 70-year-old man, was taken unconscious to hospital where he later died.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said its officers sent one person to Tan Tock Seng Hospital and another to Raffles Hospital.

Preliminary investigations revealed that both men knew each other, said the police.

The elderly victim, who suffered stab wounds to the chest, was the former employer of the younger man, reported Lianhe Zaobao.

Police investigations are ongoing.

