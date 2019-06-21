Man, 70, jailed for molesting seven girls in under an hour

PHOTO: Pexels
David Sun
The New Paper

An elderly man went on a molesting spree at Clementi Bus Interchange earlier this year, groping seven girls in less than an hour.

He also molested three other victims on separate occasions with the youngest being 11 and the oldest, 22.

Yeo Kin Choon, 70, was yesterday jailed for 28 weeks on four counts of outrage of modesty, with another six similar charges taken into consideration.

He committed these crimes when he was out on bail for one of the offences in February.

Court documents showed Yeo's spree began at about 1pm on March 15 at Clementi Bus Interchange and ending at around 1.55pm.

At about 1pm, the first victim, a 12-year-old girl was walking with a classmate to the interchange from The Clementi Mall. Yeo, who was walking behind them, suddenly reached out and groped her. When she turned to look at him, he smiled and retracted his hand.

After that, he molested three more girls before groping another 12-year-old girl at about 1.45pm.

The girl was sitting on the ground at the interchange using her mobile phone when Yeo approached her. He bent over to point at her phone and pressed his hand against her chest three times before she stood up.

He molested two other 12-year-old girls after her.

Earlier that week, he molested a 13-year-old girl at Sembawang Bus Interchange and a 14-year-old girl at North Bridge Road Market.

Outraged, the 14-year-old pushed him away and shouted. When passers-by came to her help, Yeo fled.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Lim Woon Yee asked for a global sentence of 28 weeks, citing numerous aggravating factors.

A psychiatric report also found no evidence of Yeo having any mental disorder.

In mitigation, Yeo's lawyer, Mr Noor Marican, said he had health problems and poor physical fitness.

But during sentencing, District Judge Eddy Tham disagreed on Yeo's physical fitness.

"He's quite capable of physically moving around to cause harm to young female victims," he said.

The judge added the psychiatric report indicated Yeo was unrepentant and in denial.

His sentence has been backdated to March 16.

This article was first published in The New Paper. Permission required for reproduction.

More about

Singapore courts Molest Outrage of modesty / Insulting modesty Singapore Crime
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Guy meets random stranger whose life story shames all of us
Guy meets random stranger whose life story shames all of us
Carrie Wong loses drama role originally planned for Rebecca Lim
Carrie Wong loses drama role originally planned for Rebecca Lim
Wild boar injures woman inside Hong Kong MTR amid gory stand-off
Wild boar injures woman inside Hong Kong MTR amid gory stand-off
5 smart tricks Singaporeans use to save money when travelling
5 smart tricks Singaporeans use to save money when travelling
Father in Malaysia takes off and leaves 8 young kids
Father in Malaysia takes off and leaves 8 young kids
Starlet claims Show Lo cheated with her
Starlet claims Show Lo cheated with her
Free chicken rice for Pioneer Generation members at Maxwell Food Centre
Free chicken rice for Pioneer Generation members at Maxwell Food Centre
This garlic peeling hack is blowing up the internet and we&#039;re dying to try it
This garlic peeling hack is blowing up the internet and we're dying to try it
Woman with guide dog barred from boarding bus, but driver helps her find a seat
Bus driver intervenes when blind woman with guide dog blocked from boarding
Family of 5 travels on motorcycle in Malaysia, traffic police gives them a lift home
Family of 5 travels on motorcycle in Malaysia, traffic police gives them a lift home
Harsh words for Lin Chi-ling following marriage announcement
Harsh words for Lin Chi-ling following marriage announcement
HDB SBF &amp; ROF - complete guide to applying for Sale of Balance flats
HDB SBF & ROF - complete guide to applying for Sale of Balance flats

LIFESTYLE

How deer antlers could create a new branch of cancer research
How deer antlers could create a new branch of cancer research
&quot;I was in coma during delivery. Breastfeeding saved my life!&quot;
"I was in coma during delivery. Breastfeeding saved my life!"
Mr Kiasu belongs to Singapore, says author, who has new book on local history
Mr Kiasu belongs to Singapore, says author, who has new book on local history
Is Orchard Road still cool? 7 fun things to do at Orchard Road Singapore
Is Orchard Road still cool? 7 fun things to do at Orchard Road Singapore

Home Works

How a tailored layout made this tight 4-room HDB spacious
How a tailored layout made this tight 4-room HDB spacious
House tour: The serene and nature-inspired bungalow that overlooks Botanic Gardens
House tour: The serene and nature-inspired bungalow that overlooks Botanic Gardens
This Sengkang 4-room BTO has a casual-cool, black-and-white theme
This Sengkang 4-room BTO has a casual-cool, black-and-white theme
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

K-pop star Johyun&#039;s cosplay slammed for being &#039;too revealing&#039; but internet disagrees
K-pop star Johyun's cosplay slammed for being 'too revealing' but internet disagrees
In revenge at neighbours, Taiwan man takes a dump in common water tank
Neighbour from hell: Taiwan man dumps excrement in common water tank
True colours: K-pop&#039;s most unique group identities
True colours: K-pop's most unique group identities
Shu Qi recovers gracefully from a fall and fans are loving it
Shu Qi recovers gracefully from a fall and fans are loving it

SERVICES