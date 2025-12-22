Man, 73, dies after scuffle at Koufu food court at Woodlands Mart; assailant to be charged

A 73-year-old man died after a fight at the Koufu food court at Woodlands Mart on Sunday (Dec 21).

The victim had apparently got into a dispute with a 57-year-old man, which escalated into a scuffle, said the police, who received calls for help at around 9.20pm.

Officers arrived at the incident location at Block 768 Woodlands Avenue 6 and found the elderly man unconscious.

He was taken by officers from the Singapore Civil Defence Force to Woodlands Health Campus, where he later died.

The 57-year-old man was arrested the same day for causing grievous hurt, said the police in statement on Monday.

He will be charged in court on Tuesday.

If found guilty of his charge, the suspect faces up to 10 years' jail, along with a fine or caning.

[[nid:725220]]

xingying.koh@asiaone.com