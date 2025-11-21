Taxis collide in Hougang: Cabby, 73, sent to hospital

A 73-year-old taxi driver was taken conscious to hospital after an accident in Hougang along Upper Serangoon Road in the early hours of Friday (Nov 21).

The crash involved a ComfortDelGro taxi and a Trans-cab taxi.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to the accident along Upper Serangoon Road towards Sengkang East Drive at about 3.05am.

The other driver, a 53-year-old man, is assisting with investigations.

A video of the scene shared on TikTok shows a blue ComfortDelGro taxi with the driver's door slightly ajar and its hazard lights on.

A red Trans-cab taxi is seen on the other side of the road divider, having stopped against the flow of traffic with debris, skid marks and an oil slick on the road behind it.

A ComfortDelGro spokesperson told AsiaOne the company is aware of the accident, which involved another vehicle colliding with one of its taxis.

"Fortunately, both the passenger and cabby were not injured and we are assisting the authorities in their investigation."

Police investigations are ongoing.

AsiaOne has reached out to Trans-cab for comment.

