Man, 76, found dead at foot of Chinatown HDB block

A 76-year-old man was found dead at the foot of a HDB block in Chinatown on Thursday (July 23) morning.

Photos of the incident were first shared on the Complaint Singapore Facebook group, showing a blue police tent and several police officers investigating the scene.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, both the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and the police said that they received a call for assistance at block 1 Jalan Kukoh at around 10.40am.

An elderly man was found lying motionless at the foot of the HDB block and was pronounced dead at scene by an SCDF paramedic.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play.

Police investigations are ongoing.

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dana.leong@asiaone.com