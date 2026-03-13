Man, 78, taken unconscious to hospital after accident between car and trailer on TPE

A 78-year-old male car passenger was taken to hospital unconscious after an accident involving a trailer and a car along the Tampines Expressway (TPE) towards the Seletar Expressway (SLE) on Wednesday (March 11).

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident before the Tampines Avenue 12 exit, at about 3.20pm.

Meanwhile, a 44-year-old female passenger was taken to hospital conscious.

AsiaOne understands that the man's 68-year-old wife accompanied him to hospital. Police investigations are ongoing.

A dashcam video of the accident, uploaded on SG Road Vigilante Facebook page on Thursday, shows a red car colliding with the rear of a trailer before veering right and hitting the road barrier.

It then turns back and hits the trailer again before coming to a stop. Debris can also be seen scattered across the road.

According to the post's caption, five SCDF vehicles were at the scene, with two lanes on the expressway affected until 8.30pm on Wednesday.

