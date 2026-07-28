Tampines man accused of slapping woman over stroller left along ground-floor corridor

A dispute over leaving a child stroller at a Tampines HDB block escalated into a case of alleged assault, with a woman claiming that she was slapped.

The incident occurred outside a pre-school on the ground floor of Block 878 Tampines Avenue 8 last Friday (July 24) morning, reported Shin Min Daily News.

A resident, who declined to be named, said the woman, whose child attends the pre-school, alleged that she had been slapped twice by a man for leaving the stroller along the corridor.

The man and woman had allegedly argued about the issue earlier on Thursday, the resident said.

"They argued for a while, and the man kept yelling and swearing. There was no physical conflict then. The next morning, I heard them arguing again, and this time the police were called," Shin Min quoted the resident as saying.

The police said they received a call for assistance regarding a case of assault at about 9.35am. A 61-year-old man is assisting with ongoing investigations.

According to the news report, the pre-school has a sign pasted on a window which asks parents not to leave their strollers outside.

Speaking to Shin Min on Monday, the victim confirmed the incident and said she did not know the man, adding that he appeared to be unhappy about her blocking the walkway, and claimed he also threw the stroller into the nearby bushes.

Her child became frightened by the argument and is reluctant to attend school, the report said.

The man involved in the incident refused to comment when approached by Shin Min.

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lim.kewei@asiaone.com