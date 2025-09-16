Man accused of drug trafficking receives fresh charges over vape cartridges containing meth

A Singaporean man accused of drug trafficking has been handed fresh charges of possessing vape cartridges containing Class A controlled drugs.

47-year-old Lim Heong Sheng was allegedly found in possession of a vape cartridge containing methamphetamine and another containing MDMB-4en-PINACA, a synthetic cannabinoid or designer drug.

According to court documents, Lim allegedly consumed methamphetamine on or before Jan 16 this year.

He was found with the drug-laced vape cartridges at around 10.20am at a carpark in Jurong West Street 65 on the same day.

He was also accused of having other drugs on him at the same location, including a packet of cannabis, a packet of ketamine, and drug utensils.

His other alleged offences include trafficking methamphetamine and possessing a single 7.62mm hollow point ammunition round in a laptop bag found in the boot of his vehicle.

Hollow point bullets are specially designed with a hollow cavity at the tip. This feature makes the bullet expand upon impact, especially when it comes into contact with a soft target.

Lim currently faces a total of eight charges. His pre-trial conference will take place on Sept 17.

If convicted of possessing drug-laced vape cartridges, Lim can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined up to $20,000.

