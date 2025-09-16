Award Banner
Man accused of drug trafficking receives fresh charges over vape cartridges containing meth

Lim Heong Sheng, 47, allegedly had vape cartridges which contained methamphetamine and a synthetic cannabinoid
Man accused of drug trafficking receives fresh charges over vape cartridges containing meth
Lim Heong Sheng, 47, received fresh charges on Sept 15 for possessing vape cartridges containing Class A controlled drugs.
PHOTO: AsiaOne file
Sean LerPUBLISHED ONSeptember 16, 2025 6:07 AMBYSean Ler

A Singaporean man accused of drug trafficking has been handed fresh charges of possessing vape cartridges containing Class A controlled drugs.

47-year-old Lim Heong Sheng was allegedly found in possession of a vape cartridge containing methamphetamine and another containing MDMB-4en-PINACA, a synthetic cannabinoid or designer drug. 

According to court documents, Lim allegedly consumed methamphetamine on or before Jan 16 this year.

He was found with the drug-laced vape cartridges at around 10.20am at a carpark in Jurong West Street 65 on the same day.

He was also accused of having other drugs on him at the same location, including a packet of cannabis, a packet of ketamine, and drug utensils. 

His other alleged offences include trafficking methamphetamine and possessing a single 7.62mm hollow point ammunition round in a laptop bag found in the boot of his vehicle.

Hollow point bullets are specially designed with a hollow cavity at the tip. This feature makes the bullet expand upon impact, especially when it comes into contact with a soft target.

Lim currently faces a total of eight charges. His pre-trial conference will take place on Sept 17.

If convicted of possessing drug-laced vape cartridges, Lim can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined up to $20,000.

