Man accused of murdering Felicia Teo remanded for psychiatric evaluation

Ahmad Danial Mohamed Rafa'ee, one of the two men accused of murdering teenager Felicia Teo Wei Ling in 2007, will be remanded for psychiatric evaluation at the Changi Prison Complex Medical Centre.

The police had told the court on Thursday (Jan 7) that the custody of Ahmad was no longer required as investigations have been completed, The Straits Times reported.

The 35-year-old, who is represented by Shashi Nathan, Tania Chin and Laura Yeo from law firm Withers KhattarWong, will have his case heard in court again on Jan 28.

He is accused of causing the death of Teo in a Marine Terrace flat on June 30, 2007. Ragil Putra Setia Sukmarahjana, 32, a suspected accomplice, remains at large and is said to be overseas. Both men are believed to be her friends.

There were no updates on the whereabouts of Teo's remains.

After she went missing, her family made a public appeal for help.

Her family and friends last saw her on June 29, 2007, when she left her home in Bras Basah. Teo's mother lodged a missing persons police report on July 3.

Closed-circuit television footage showed the teen entering a lift in a Marine Terrace housing block with two men but she has not been seen or heard from again.

That year, Teo's family and friends conducted an extensive search which involved more than 200 people and was even extended to Johor Bahru.

Her disappearance was initially classified as a missing persons case, as the men maintained that she left the flat voluntarily. At the time, the police were unable to find evidence that linked the men to her disappearance.

Teo's case had been reviewed regularly by the police until it was referred to the Criminal Investigation Department in July last year and new leads were uncovered.

Ahmad was arrested on Dec 15, 2020, and charged with murder in a district court via a video link two days later.

Offenders convicted of murder could face the death sentence.

