Man accused of raping 2 teenage girls raises a stink in court by soiling himself

SINGAPORE - A 49-year-old man who is accused of raping two 14-year-old girls defecated in his clothes just before his High Court trial started on Tuesday (Jan 14) and refused to change out of his soiled clothes.

Despite being warned by the judge for obstructing court proceedings, Isham Kayubi went on to smear faeces on a glass panel of the dock while a witness was on the stand.

It was not the first time that Isham, a part-time food deliveryman and member of a motorcycle gang, has created a disturbance in open court.

In August last year, when his trial was first scheduled to start, he allegedly exposed himself and urinated in the dock.

He was then remanded at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) for assessment, and a report in September concluded that he was malingering, and was mentally fit to plead in court.

On Tuesday morning, before the court session started, he asked to use the toilet and was led out of the dock by guards.

When he returned, he had stains on the front of his T-shirt.

Justice See Kee Oon then adjourned the case for measures to be taken to cover up the dock as Isham refused to change out of his clothes.

After the dock was cleaned and covered, Isham was brought back to the court by two guards wearing masks and gloves, but a mild stench pervaded the courtroom.

The judge then reminded Isham of the IMH report, and told him that his conduct in court will go on record.