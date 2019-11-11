Man admits having sex with underage stepdaughter

SINGAPORE - A man picked up his 15-year-old stepdaughter from school and drove the girl to a multistorey carpark, where he had sex with her.

The 41-year-old Singaporean pleaded guilty in court on Monday (Nov 11) to one count of having sex with the minor.

Court documents stated that he committed the offence "with her consent".

A second similar charge will be considered during sentencing.

He cannot be named as a gag order has been imposed to protect the girl's identity.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Derek Ee said that the girl had referred to the man as "uncle".

It was not stated if he is still married to her mother.

The DPP told District Judge Teo Guan Kee: "The accused stated that he initially treated the victim as his stepdaughter.

"However, as time went by, they gradually became closer and often texted each other. This eventually led to the accused having sex with the victim."