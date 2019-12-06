Man advertised sexual services online as a woman and used victims' nude photos to extort $6,000

SINGAPORE - Posing as a woman, national serviceman Ramlan Abu advertised sexual services online and used his victims' nude photos to extort a total of $6,000 from them.

On Wednesday (June 12), Ramlan, 24, pleaded guilty to 14 charges of extortion, cheating and drug possession.

He was sentenced to 6½ years' jail and 10 strokes of the cane, with effect from Oct 25 last year, when he was remanded.

Fifty other similar charges were taken into consideration.

The court heard on Wednesday that Ramlan had a profile on the online classifieds website Locanto, where he advertised sexual services such as anal sex and massages under female names such as "Ellisha" or "Mariaa".

Those interested in procuring his services would then send a text message or call him on his mobile phone number, thinking that they were contacting a woman.

Between March and October last year, he then used the nude photos sent to him willingly by at least five victims to extort money from them. He did this on several occasions.