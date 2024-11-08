Man allegedly armed with weapon shot by police at Pasir Ris Park

A man believed to be holding a weapon was shot in the arm by a police officer in Pasir Ris Park on Nov 8.

According to Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao, the incident happened at about 6am near a bird watching tower at the park.

It added that the man appeared emotionally agitated and seemed to want to attack others at the park.

He was sent to the hospital after he was shot.

According to Zaobao, the police had set up a cordon at the scene by about 10am, and the walkway leading to the bird-watching tower was blocked.

In March 2022, the police shot a 64-year-old man at Block 33 Bendemeer Road, who was under the influence of drugs.

Ng Eng Kui had brandished a kitchen knife at the doorway of his home despite being confronted by four police officers.

After three attempts to incapacitate with Taser shots failed, he stepped out to face the four officers in a narrow corridor.

Assessing himself and his three colleagues to be in imminent danger, an officer fired a single round from his pistol, hitting Ng in the chest, killing him.

On Nov 4, in a coroner’s inquiry into Ng’s death, District Judge Kamala Ponnampalam ruled that the officer had not errantly discharged his firearm, adding that Ng’s death was an unfortunate misadventure.

This is a developing story.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.