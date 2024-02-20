Man allegedly captures and kills free-roaming chicken at Pasir Ris Park, NParks investigating

It is the last thing one would expect to encounter while taking a walk in the park.

Facebook user Joel Lee took to the platform on Feb 17 after witnessing a man capture and allegedly kill a free-roaming chicken with his bare hands at Pasir Ris Park.

Lee wrote: "Today while on my walk, I witnessed a killing. so the question is, is it legal? Will the authorities do something?"

From images shared of the encounter, a man wearing a blue T-shirt and Bermudas is seen walking along a pathway with a wild chicken in one hand.

Another image captured, showed the man sitting on a grass patch while manipulating the chicken, which was partially obscured, with his bare hands.

One passerby who saw him shared that the man appeared to be de-feathering the animal.

Speaking to The Straits Times, Lee, 64, semi-retired, said that he witnessed the man carrying a chicken in his hand on the evening of Feb 17 when he was taking a walk with his daughter in Pasir Ris Park, outside an underpass at Sungei Api Api.

"He walked up a slope near a construction site and sat behind a tree and appeared to be de-feathering the chicken," said Lee, adding that the man appeared to know he was being watched.

Lee also reported what he saw to NParks and the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres).

NParks looking into the matter

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the National Parks Board (NParks) said on Tuesday (Feb 20) that they are looking into the matter.

Under the Parks and Trees Regulations, it is an offence to capture or displace any animal within a public park here without the approval of the Commissioner of Parks and Recreation, NParks group director of parks Chia Seng Jiang told AsiaOne.

"Carrying out any activity within any public park which one knows or ought reasonably to know may cause injury to, or the death of, any animal or any other organism within any public park is also not permitted. Offenders may be fined up to $5,000," Chia added.

Chia also urged members of the public not to touch birds such as free-ranging chickens, as they may carry diseases.

"To ensure food safety, consumers are advised to purchase and consume food products, including poultry, from approved sources only," said Chia.

ALSO READ: Men in Boon Lay filmed hitting and hacking python to death with cleaver, NParks investigating

ashwini.balan@asiaone.com