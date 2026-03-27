Man allegedly caught pumping Ron95 into Singapore-registered car in JB

As fuel prices in Singapore continue to rise, some have sought solace across the border - even if that means laws get broken.

The driver of a Singapore-registered car was seen pumping Ron95 into his vehicle, according to a post uploaded to Facebook group Bukit Indah Incidents on Tuesday (March 24).

Shared by user Xuanxuan Lim, the post has garnered over 1,100 reactions and more than 345 comments.

In the post, the driver can be seen standing beside a Singapore-registered car, holding a yellow nozzle to his vehicle's petrol tank at a Shell station.

A blue sticker for private-hire vehicles can be seen on the top left corner of the car's rear windscreen.

The yellow nozzle indicates that he was refuelling his vehicle with Ron95, petrol that is subsidised by the Malaysian government and is only for Malaysians with locally-registered vehicles.

Sabah or Singapore?

Lim and some users in the comments of her post suggested that the vehicle might be from Sabah, Malaysia instead of Singapore.

"This is clearly, a Sabah car plate, why did you take a picture?" Lim wrote in the captions of her post in Mandarin.

Sabah-registered license plates also begin with the letter "S".

While some users agreed with Lim, many others did not.

"This is a Singapore-registered car," said a user, providing a screenshot of the license plate's registration information.

Others pointed out the difference in font between Singapore and Malaysia-registered vehicles, with Singapore using a slightly larger, more angular font, while Malaysia-registered license plates utilise a more cursive font.

Some also stated that the license plate in Lim's photograph does not adhere to the naming conventions of Sabah-registered license plates - "SSA", "SAB" and "SAA" are used for these plates, for instance, which the car in Lim's photograph does not.

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khooyihang@asiaone.com

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