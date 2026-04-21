Man allegedly gets STD after Toa Payoh ‘TCM centre’ visit, MPs raise concerns over illicit massage parlours

A man allegedly contracted a sexually transmitted disease (STD) after visiting a traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) wellness centre, while parents in another case claimed their underage son was “seduced” by a masseuse — cases cited by Members of Parliament (MPs) as they raised concerns over illicit massage services.

The cases were shared at the People’s Action Party (PAP) Women’s Wing’s first Listening Session at Tanjong Pagar Plaza on April 18.

The Listening Session aims to discuss issues related to four domains including career and health, with the session at Tanjong Pagar Plaza focusing on how to create conducive environments for raising families.

The growing presence of massage establishments and beauty salons has come under the spotlight recently, amid concerns over illicit activities.

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Contracted STD after visit to ‘TCM centre’

Elysa Chen, MP for Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC and central district adviser to the Women’s Wing, said she had received feedback about seedy massage parlours.

Ms Chen told Shin Min about a case in January, when a female resident emailed her about a self-proclaimed TCM wellness centre in Toa Payoh that had been advertising explicit services on platforms such as Facebook, TikTok and WeChat.

According to the resident, her husband contracted an STD after visiting the centre.

The resident added that she was concerned such “unscrupulous businesses” not only lacked proper hygiene standards and may have breached licensing regulations, but could also increase the risk of sexually transmitted infections within the community.

Operators of massage establishments are required to obtain a licence under the Massage Establishments Act.

Mrs Chen said she alerted the police. When Shin Min reporters visited the listed address, the centre was no longer in operation.

The MP said the case highlighted a broader issue, noting that wellness centres and massage parlours offering sexual services not only pose legal concerns, but can also cause distress and harm to families.

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Underage boy ‘seduced’ by masseuse

MP Shawn Loh from Jalan Besar GRC, who was also present at the session, shared a separate case from last year.

He said a pair of parents had claimed their underage son was “seduced” by a masseuse at a massage parlour located below their HDB block in Boon Keng.

Their son had asked them for money to continue patronising the business.

MPs in the central region, including Mrs Chen and Mr Loh, said they are working with relevant agencies to strengthen oversight and enforcement.

Mrs Chen cited an example of an illicit business in her constituency that was made to shut down last month, adding that authorities had also taken steps to prevent similar businesses from opening.

Mr Loh added that town councils may consider installing more security cameras in areas where residents believe safety can be improved.

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Residents advised to keep a look-out

Foo Cexiang, MP for Tanjong Pagar GRC, said that 10 massage and beauty parlours at Tanjong Pagar Plaza have recently shut down.

Out of the available rental units, eight have since been leased out.

Five continue to operate as massage businesses or TCM clinics, while others have been converted to other services such as a music school or gym.

For fairness, Mr Foo said newly opened massage establishments would be treated as legitimate businesses and not be subject to additional scrutiny.

However, he added that he would continue to conduct walkabouts in the area and urged residents to remain vigilant.

“Residents are our eyes and ears. If they spot any illegal activities, they should file a police report as soon as possible,” he said.

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License applications to be adjusted

Sim Ann, chair of PAP Women’s Wing and an MP for Holland-Bukit Timah GRC, noted that while open-concept massage establishments do not require licences, illegal services may still be offered secretly.

She said the police and Housing and Development Board are gathering feedback from stakeholders to review and potentially adjust licensing procedures for massage businesses.

The aim, she added, is to curb errant operators while not affecting legitimate businesses.

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This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.