Man allegedly injures 2 Traffic Police officers with stun device while evading arrest, 1 sent to hospital

SINGAPORE — A man allegedly injured two Traffic Police officers with a stun device while evading arrest on Sunday (Oct 29), resulting in one of the officers being sent to hospital.

The 38-year-old man, who attacked the officers at about 2.50am, was arrested.

Staff Sergeant Khairulanwar Abd Kahar, 32, suffered back injuries and numbness in his lower limbs and was taken to hospital. He was discharged and given four days of medical leave.

The other officer, Sergeant Muhammad Afiq Yahya, 29, suffered pain in his left hand and leg.

Both officers did not suffer permanent injuries.

The two officers were patrolling Victoria Street in a car when they spotted a speeding car, the police said at a press conference on Monday.

The officers signalled the male driver to pull over, but he stopped on the second lane of the three-lane road instead.

When the officers asked for his identification and driving licence, the driver gave them only his NRIC.

To avoid obstructing traffic, the officers told him to move his car to the side of the road for further checks.

The driver moved his car to the third lane of the road near the junction of North Bridge Road and Jalan Sultan.

Suddenly, he dashed out of his vehicle and fled clutching his belongings, including a black object that resembled the handle of a weapon.

The officers gave chase and stopped him at a back alley near Jalan Klapa.

During a struggle, a samurai sword with a black handle dropped onto the floor.

The man then brandished a stun device and allegedly tased the officers repeatedly.

The black, rectangular stun device resembled a flashlight and emitted electricity from two prongs.

Describing the attack, Sergeant Afiq said: "It was just shocking that someone had tased us. I had no choice but to hold on to him because if we let him go, we might not be able to catch him after that."

An off-duty full-time Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) national serviceman in the area, Private Mohammed Akbar Madarsa Mohamed Sultan, 22, saw the commotion and rushed to help the officers.

Despite their injuries, the officers managed to subdue and arrest the man with the help of Pte Akbar.

The police seized the stun device, samurai sword, two knuckledusters and various drug paraphernalia.

Controlled drugs, including 236g of Ice, 11g of heroin, as well as Ecstasy and other drugs were found on the suspect.

The man will be charged in court on Monday afternoon.

He faces 16 charges, including six counts of voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from discharging his duties.

He also faces charges relating to drug trafficking, driving under the influence of drugs, and driving while disqualified, among other offences.

According to preliminary investigations, the man said he bought the stun device online several months ago, but did not say why he bought it, said the police.

Pte Akbar received the Public Spiritedness Award at the press conference for helping to detain the suspect.

He said: "When I saw the police officers grappling with the aggressive suspect, I felt a strong sense of duty to help."

Commander of Central Police Division, Assistant Commissioner of Police Jeremy Ang, said: "The police will not tolerate any form of violence against officers who are carrying out their duties, especially if it involves the use of weapons.

"Those who commit such acts of violence will be dealt with severely."

ALSO READ: Man, 49, arrested for wielding samurai sword in public and drug-related offences

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.