Man allegedly lures victim to Little India alley, assaults and robs him of $190

A 22-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in a case of robbery with hurt along Dunlop Street.

In a statement on Sunday (Nov 9), the police said that they were alerted to the incident on Nov 8 at about 3.55am.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the perpetrator had allegedly lured a 28-year-old male victim to a back alley in Little India, before assaulting him and demanding that money be handed over.

The victim, who sustained injuries, eventually handed over cash amounting to about $190 to the man and was later taken to the hospital.

The 22-year-old man's identity was established through follow-up investigations and with the aid of images from CCTVs and police cameras and he was arrested within 20 hours, said the police.

The clothes worn by the perpetrator during the incident were also seized as case exhibits.

He will be charged in court on Monday with the offence of robbery with hurt.

If convicted, he faces a jail sentence between five and 20 years in addition to at least 12 strokes of the cane.

Members of the public who encounter such cases are advised to remain calm, take note of the physical appearance and distinctive features of the perpetrator and to call for the police as soon as possible.

