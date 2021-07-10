Man allegedly molested male SCDF colleague in ambulance

SINGAPORE - A Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officer was in an ambulance parked at a fire station last October when he allegedly molested a male colleague.

The 61-year-old Singaporean man who appeared in a district court on Thursday (July 8) is now accused of two counts of molestation and a harassment charge.

The SCDF told The Straits Times in a statement on Friday that the man, who was a contract officer, left the agency last November.

Details about the man, the alleged victim and the fire station cannot be revealed due to a gag order.

The alleged offender is accused of kissing the man's lips in the parked ambulance at around 8.50am on Oct 31 last year.

He is said to have committed a similar act on the man about five minutes later.

The alleged offender is also accused of making "insulting communication" by inviting the man over to his "place to enjoy".

The 61-year-old man's bail was set at $10,000 on Thursday and he is expected to plead guilty to his offences on Aug 18.

ALSO READ: Man jailed 5 months for molesting 'good-looking' male passenger in packed train

In its statement, the SCDF said that it takes a very serious view of the incident.

It added: "Upon being alerted that such an incident might have taken place, we immediately conducted an internal investigation. We promptly lodged a police report after our investigation, and removed the alleged offender from duties and placed him on administrative leave pending police investigation.

"We also provided counselling to the alleged victim... SCDF is unable to comment further, as court proceedings are ongoing."

For each count of molestation, an offender can be jailed for up to two years and fined or caned. The man cannot be caned, as he is over 50 years old.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.