Man allegedly refuses to pay for $10k damage to rented BMW, says he only has $10

A man who allegedly caused $15,000 worth of damages to a rented BMW car refused to pay for the repairs, claiming he only had $10 in his bank account.

In a TikTok video posted on March 21, MV Auto sales manager Darren Ang shared footage from his interaction with the man, stating that it had been two months since the accident.

However, there was "radio silence" and "zero compensation" from the car renter, who was referred to as X in the video.

Speaking to AsiaOne, Ang said no payment had been made as of April 1.

"We want to put it out there, and to let people know that there are consequences for their actions," Ang said. He declined to share more information about the debtor, citing legal reasons.

In the TikTok video, X can be heard saying that the car skidded and hit a divider. When MV Auto checked the car, they found damages to the radiator, engine and gearbox estimated at around $12,000 to $15,000 in total.

Ang said they were willing to absorb $5,000 while X would only have to pay $10,000, which could be spread over six months.

X was allegedly agreeable to the arrangement, but when Ang asked for the first payment for $3,500, X said he didn't have the money.

X even showed his bank account on his phone and said he only had $10.

When Ang said X had no choice but to pay, the latter stood up and exclaimed: "I cannot pay already, what do you want me to do?"

Ang said X made a huge fuss, so they calmed him down and told him to go and get the money first. However, "nothing happened" after that, said Ang.

He said he then engaged a debt collection service, which went to X's house and attempted to contact him, but to no avail.

Ang told AsiaOne that MV Auto is working with lawyers and are in the process of sending X a letter of demand to initiate the claim process against him.

"That's how serious we are," Ang said. "[We've already lost] money right, but it’s ok, we’ll throw more money into it."

MV Auto's TikTok video has garnered over 100,000 views as of April 1.

Some netizens questioned in the comments whether MV Auto could claim insurance for the damages.

The company replied that the total loss, driver's negligence, late report, lack of photo and video evidence meant that it could not claim damages.

Ang said MV Auto is in the midst of implementing new procedures to “screen” potential hirers and are considering the various suggestions given by their followers on TikTok to avoid similar incidents.

