Man allegedly stabs wife to death in Bukit Panjang 

A 70-year-old man allegedly stabbed his wife to death in their Bukit Panjang flat.

The incident happened around midnight on Wednesday (June 5) at Block 137 Petir Road, reported Lianhe Zaobao

When the police arrived at the scene, they reportedly found a woman covered in blood and lying motionless in the flat.

Officers from the Criminal Investigation Department were seen going in and out of the flat on Wednesday morning. They were seen measuring a pair of scissors.

A resident in the same block told Zaobao that the elderly man suffers from dementia and uses a personal mobility device to commute around the neighbourhood.

He would talk to himself, but would still greet his neighbours when he sees them, the resident added.

Other residents said he and his wife moved there about 10 years ago. The couple have a child, though the neighbours do not know if the child lives with them. They said the family got along well.

"The man is usually alone and we have never heard anyone arguing [in the flat], not even [at the time of the incident]. I only found out about the incident after I saw three police officers knocking on doors this morning when I was out buying breakfast," said a resident.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said they received a call for assistance at 12.45am on Wednesday at the Petir Road block. A person was pronounced dead at the scene by its paramedic.

AsiaOne has contacted the police for more information.

