Man allegedly throws porridge and alcohol at pregnant woman when asked to stop smoking in eatery, given stern warning

A man allegedly threw porridge and alcohol at a pregnant woman sitting at the neighbouring table while both were at a frog porridge eatery at Geylang Lorong 16.

Sharing her account of the incident in a post on Xiaohongshu, the woman said the incident occurred on the second day of Chinese New Year (Jan 30). She said that the smell of smoke made her feel unwell, which prompted her to ask the man to stop.

However, she claimed the man deliberately walked over to her and continued smoking, asking her where she was from.

The woman did not respond as her husband had stepped away to order food and she was alone and scared.

She explained that she did not wish to disclose her pregnancy at the time as she was still in the early stages of her pregnancy and her baby bump was not visible yet.

Seeing no reaction from her, the man allegedly scolded her and returned to his seat.

He then allegedly threw porridge and alcohol at her before being pulled away by his friend.

The woman also claimed the man "patted her menacingly" and she and her husband thus called the police claiming sexual harassment.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police confirmed that they were alerted to the dispute at around 9.10pm on Jan 30 and a 37-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

Upon investigation and after careful consideration of the facts and circumstances, the police, in consultation with the Attorney-General's Chambers, administered a stern warning to the man for using criminal force and intentionally causing harassment.

