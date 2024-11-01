Man and 2 kids caught breaking into claw machine to steal Labubu dolls at Sim Lim Square

A father accompanied by two kids were caught on camera stealing $100 worth of Labubu dolls at Dr. Clawtopus, a claw machine store located at Sim Lim Square last Sunday (Oct 27).

The three dolls that were stolen included a Halloween Labubu and a Pronounce Labubu worth about $38 each, and a "Have a Seat" Labubu worth about $25.

Shop owner Cash Chong shared CCTV footage of the incident with Mothership, revealing how the man broke into the claw machine.

The footage showed a man tinkering with the claw machine while two kids, presumably his children, waited by his side. After managing to unlock the machine, he proceeded to push the Labubu dolls into the toy retrieval compartment.

Chong also uploaded a screenshot of the family in a now-deleted post on his store's Instagram page last Sunday.

He said that he hoped that the family would see the post and return the dolls, adding that no legal action would be taken if they were returned in good condition.

The dolls have yet to be returned.

Speaking to AsiaOne, the police confirm that a report was lodged and investigations are ongoing.

When contacted by AsiaOne, Dr. Clawtopus said that the family still has not reached out or returned the dolls.

[[nid:707274]]

dana.leong@asiaone.com