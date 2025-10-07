Man and daughter found dead in Sengkang flat after unit below reported bodily fluids dripping from ceiling

Bodies of a man and a woman were found in a Sengkang HDB flat on Monday (Oct 6), after a resident downstairs reportedly noticed a foul-smelling fluid dripping from her ceiling.

The deceased were father and daughter, according to a Shin Min Daily News report.

The Chinese evening daily stated that the woman was discovered in the living room while the man's body was found in the bedroom, in a badly decomposed state.

In response to media queries, the police said it was alerted to a case of unnatural death at Block 324D Sengkang East Way at 1.35pm on Monday. A man, whose age is not known, and a 47-year-old woman were pronounced dead at the scene.

A neighbour on the same floor as the deceased told The Straits Times that the woman appeared to be mentally unwell, and the family rarely left their home.

The deaths were discovered after an elderly neighbour living in the unit below noticed liquid dripping from her ceiling on Monday morning, reported Shin Min.

Her son, surnamed Zeng, said he visited his mother at about 9am to help clean the red-coloured fluid, which he described as "sticky" and "pungent".

Zeng called the police for help several hours later, after his mother reported that the stink got worse.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The police are also appealing for the next of kin of the deceased woman, identified as Xu Na, to come forward. Anyone with information can call the police at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at police.gov.sg/i-witness.

lim.kewei@asiaone.com