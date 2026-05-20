Man apprehended after 5-hour standoff with police for hurling liquor bottles from Woodlands HDB flat

A 23-year-old man has been apprehended following a five-hour standoff with police for throwing bottles of liquor from his home in Woodlands.

The incident occurred at an HDB unit located at 687A Woodlands Drive 75 on Wednesday (May 20) evening.

Videos from an eyewitness show a man standing at the window of his second floor unit with what appears to be wine bottles in his hand.

In the footage, he is seen throwing them to the ground from the window, one at a time.

A second video also shows him throwing bottles towards the wall next to his window, causing them to shatter and wine to spill over the ledge.

The floor of the void deck below his unit also appeared to be covered with wine and shards of glass.

Police officers cordoned off the area below the unit with police tape, and were seen directing passersby away from the affected area.

Five police cars, two special operations command tactical vehicles, one fire engine, one ambulance and a Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (Dart) rescue vehicle were spotted within the vicinity.

A resident at the scene told AsiaOne that the man involved in the incident has been living in the unit for around five years.

Another resident, who lives on the fourth floor, told AsiaOne that the man lives with his parents and that he had allegedly been quarrelling with his mother the day before.

AsiaOne understands that the man's father called for police assistance earlier.

The man was eventually arrested by police officers.

AsiaOne has reached out to the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force for more information.

This is a developing story.

Additional reporting by Eriko Lim and Rauf Khan

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dana.leong@asiaone.com